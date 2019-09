YouTube Star Bunny Meyer Talks Negativity, Lipstick & Creepy Baby Dolls

"Some of the things that have irritated me in the past [about beauty boxes] is that they will send you a shampoo that's for straight hair but what if you have curly hair? I was trying to be mindful of all different skin tones and skin types, and focusing more on basics and necessities that absolutely everyone could use."I love [the makeup wipes in the box because] they have charcoal in them so they are very helpful for drawing out impurities. Another product that I was dead-set on having was a Beauty Blender, so we have the two Beauty Blender Minis [in the box]. You can use those with anything — concealer, highlight, contour, basically any liquid product."The keychain is definitely one of the items that I'm most excited about. I'm obsessed with creepy old baby dolls. I feel like that's a big part of my life and I've done so many uncommon objects hauls and [videos to] show people my collection of creepy babies ... We actually took one of my antique dolls from the 1800s and casted it to make those keychains. So that's actually a doll from my collection.""If I could have a meet-and-greet every week I would. It's always so amazing to see everybody and hear their stories. The positivity that I hear from being in our community and hearing how many friends people have been able to make on social media, that was always my goal. Before I started my channel, there were so many times [when] I would feel so alone and sad. That's what I wanted to try and help other people with. If you can just make one friend out there, then this is an amazing thing that we've done. I never take the credit for that."