YouTube Star Bunny Meyer Talks Negativity, Lipstick & Creepy Baby Dolls

Where do you think your passion for makeup came from?

"I was always into acting and the portrayal of characters, and I honestly think it was from just watching so many movies and TV shows... I grew up being obsessed with horror movies — The Twilight Zone, that old Vincent Price genre, and [just] creating different characters. I've done so many wild things with my makeup... I loved wearing red lipstick in the second grade, because Cat Woman wore red lipstick. It's that [feeling] that you can play with something and put a mask or costume on and wash it all off. There's just an element of magic to that for me."



What is the relationship between your interest in paranormal experiences and the origin of your username, Grav3yardgirl?

"I have always loved creepy, spooky stuff [like] ghost stories and paranormal shows... I used to go and sit in the graveyard... I don't think I always got the greatest feeling from doing that. I really don't do that anymore at all.



"Grav3yardgirl actually came from an M83 song, and honestly, it was just a song I really liked. It's not spelled the same way or anything, but I definitely took inspiration from it. I've always loved creepy stuff and I thought Grav3yardgirl was perfect for my life."



