Can We Just Talk About Kourtney Kardashian's Style For A Sec?

Before we begin anything, if you haven't seen this moment (or these) of Kourtney Kardashian from Keeping Up With The Kardashians, watch now. It's pretty obvious at this point that Kourtney is one of the funnier ones, but instead of pitting the sisters against each other (because, let's face it, Khloé wins in the humour category), we're here today to celebrate their style. And the tiniest Kardashian has been killing it on the sidewalks lately — in fact, when is she not — so it's about time something was said.
Unlike her sisters, Kourtney is down to try anything. No matter the silhouette, colour, print, cut, or more, nothing is off-limits. And that's what we love — someone who isn't intimidated by trends and really goes for it (even if they'll never wear it again). Ahead, watch Kourtney's style evolve right before your eyes. Just try to keep up (get it?).