Your Favourite Artists Looked SO Different At Their First Grammys

Ah, the Grammys. The one awards show where celebrities can get a bit loose with their fashion statements and show up in something besides the perfunctory designer gown (ladies) or penguin suit (gents). That’s because the Grammys celebrate musicians — nay, artists. We appreciate the creativity that goes into cultivating their looks and personas just as much as the music they put out into the world. I mean, Lady Gaga once rolled up to the Grammys in an egg. It doesn’t get more unique or anti-awards-show-establishment than that.
Since tonight’s the night when some of music’s best and brightest stars will bring home golden gramophones for their work, we’re taking a moment to harken back to some of our favourite artists’ very first time at the Grammys.
Some of them have changed immensely since their first trip to music’s biggest night — here’s looking at you Miley Cyrus. Others don’t appear to have changed much at all, but that’s because the Grammys don’t appear to invite Justin Bieber to the ceremony all too often.
Ahead, see how much some of your favourite stars have changed since they first appeared at the Grammys.