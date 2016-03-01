Doughnut Ice Cream Cones Are Your Newest Dessert Obsession

Fact: Mashup culture is really only good when it comes to desserts. Girl Talk, eh. DJ Earworm, take a hike. Cronuts, though, are still good in our book. So when we heard there was a new food craze, our ears pricked up like Pavlov’s dogs.
Enter the doughnut cone. As far as mousetrap improvements go, this is a big one. The waffle cone is nice but how about a cone made of cinnamon sugar-covered dough, with some chocolate on top, and ice cream in the middle. Mashable says that the pastry-based ice cream delivery device is a take on a Trdelník, a Slovak pastry that involves grilled dough, walnuts, and of course a heaping helping of sugar.
The only bad news is that you have to travel to Prague and go to Good Food Coffee and Bakery. The good news is that if you do take the flight over, you'll have plenty of time to compose taunting emails about the delicious chimney cake nobody but you will get to eat.
