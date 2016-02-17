Nutella is one of my all-time favourite sweets. In my book, it deserves to be its very own food group. But that's a whole other story. There's only one major problem with the chocolate-hazelnut spread — the jar.
Unlike peanut butter packaging, American Nutella comes with a few extra nooks and crannies, making it difficult to savour every last ounce of the stuff when you get to the bottom of a container. I had this very problem a couple of nights ago — it look a fork, a spoon, and a finger (I'm just going to go ahead and assume this is a judgement-free zone) before I felt like I had gotten my money's worth.
Advertisement
Determined that there must be a better way, I did some googling and found what I've decided is the most brilliant Nutella hack to date. Basically you add some hot milk to your almost spent jar, shake the whole thing together, and you've got Nutella hot chocolate. Plus, you're not wasting any of the spread whatsoever.
Not convinced? Watch the video below and I guarantee you'll become a believer.
Advertisement