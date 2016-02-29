So, here's what happened. Eva called her husband Kyle to let him know she had landed safely. Kyle informed her that the same morning, while out on a walk with their toddler, he received a shocking text from the nanny before she came into work for the day: "OMG. Girl, did I mention to you how hot and sex my Boss is. I would love to fuck his brains out ha haah. Too bad he seems not to like thick Latin women with lots to hold on to LOL." Whoa, there! Now, she claimed this was meant to be sent to a friend. But, come on.