While Taylor Swift might be happily coupled up with Scottish DJ Calvin Harris, she can't escape her past. Particularly when it's so very present on her hit album, 1989.
That said: She could have chosen not to open the 2016 Grammys with a song that's about her ex, Harry Styles. But we're pretty glad she did. Swift's performance of "Out Of The Woods" was a perfect beginning to the ceremony, and she certainly set the tone for the show with her killer pipes and clear passion for making music.
That said: She could have chosen not to open the 2016 Grammys with a song that's about her ex, Harry Styles. But we're pretty glad she did. Swift's performance of "Out Of The Woods" was a perfect beginning to the ceremony, and she certainly set the tone for the show with her killer pipes and clear passion for making music.
While One Direction — including Harry Styles — may not have been present at the evening's festivities, Swift's number ensured that their presence was still felt at the Staples Center in some form on Monday night.
Another item of note that's hanging in the air but unlikely to make a stark appearance? Swift's latest feud with Kanye West. It seems pretty clear that the blonde singer is going to take the high road regarding those controversial lyrics from Yeezy's latest release. Only time will tell how those two will solve that friendship snafu.
Another item of note that's hanging in the air but unlikely to make a stark appearance? Swift's latest feud with Kanye West. It seems pretty clear that the blonde singer is going to take the high road regarding those controversial lyrics from Yeezy's latest release. Only time will tell how those two will solve that friendship snafu.
Advertisement