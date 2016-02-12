Adele, your imaginary best friend and favorite former drunk tweeter, graces the cover of Vogue's March issue, and, among other things, shares some major changes she's made recently, all in the name of health.
"Old" Adele has a history of chain-smoking — back in the day the singer would go through 25 cigarettes in a single day. She could also "drink anyone under the table," she once boasted.
But not so for "new" Adele. The singer has quit smoking entirely and seriously cut back on drinking, she tells the fashion magazine. Needless to say, these are major lifestyle changes for anyone to make, and one might assume that someone as famous as Adele is being pressured to shed these unhealthy habits. Yet, as she explains, she has made these adjustments for herself, in the name of her well-being and career.
Smoking, in the long-term, could damage her pristine voice, while drinking would get in the way of her rigorous touring schedule. “I was trying to get some stamina for my tour,” she adds, acknowledging just how many people she most definitely will blow away in the coming months.
However, more than any one thing, Adele credits her well-being to positivity: "I like myself more than ever. I feel so comfortable in my own skin. I really like how I look, I like who I am, I like everyone that I surround myself with."
For more, read her full interview. The magazine hits newsstands on February 23.
