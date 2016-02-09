While the rest of the world reeled from the culture bomb known as Beyoncé's , the goddess herself was loving her new song, too. Us Weekly reports that after killing her halftime performance on Sunday night, Queen Bey dropped by a private party in San Jose, CA.
Fortunately for the rest of us, EDM producer Diplo — who has collaborated with Beyoncé in the past — recorded a few blissful seconds of the bash via Snapchat. The clip shows the singer dancing with a crowd and singing along to "Formation."
The big smile on her face is well deserved. Since the video's release on Saturday, the world has been taking in the beauty and brilliance of the instant hit. The lyrics and visuals make for a powerful statement about what it is to be a proud Black woman in 2016, while highlighting the tragic systemic inequities people of color face, like police brutality and government negligence in the wake of natural disasters.
Also, watching Beyoncé rock out to her own line, "I might get your song played on the radio station, 'cause I slay," is as about as meta as it gets.
