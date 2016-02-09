Kanye Teases Another Possible Album Title & Yeezy Season 3

The day after Kanye teased a possible new album title, he’s posting a series of tweets teasing his upcoming album listening party/Yeezy Season 3 presentation/Vanessa Beecroft performance at Madison Square Garden. Kanye says that the show sold out in ten minutes. And while the attendees are likely not there for the fashion, it doesn’t look like he’ll disappoint.
The pieces appear to continue the Season 2 trend of drapey, post-apocalyptic streetwear but add some new dimensionality. First, there’s the use of knits and more patterns. If Season 2 was all beige, some color is starting to bleed its way into the landscape. He also appears interested in promoting the use of socks with sandals.
Also notable are the zine teaser images that Kanye tweeted. Although the zine is to be released in conjunction with the new season, the women therein do not appear to be wearing any clothes at all, much less ones designed by Kanye. Helpfully, Kanye explains that it's "Zine pronounced Zeen short for magazine. A lot of people pronounce it wrong." So those of you who have been pronouncing it "zine" like "spine" are on notice.
Kanye has publicly stated his intent to lower prices for Season 3. Combine that with his decision to simulcast the presentation in movie theaters and you have a continued commitment to populism and transparency that seems more people-friendly than Kanye’s usual public persona. But Kanye, like mentor Jay Z, has always been a collaborator.
Check out the teaser images and tweets below. Also, three days until Waves — or whatever it's going to be called — will be released.
