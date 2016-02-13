So here it is: I fucking love Valentine’s Day. It’s an excuse for a posh dinner, a chance to actually cook food that isn’t made of pesto and pasta, and force my boyfriend to eat it sitting at the table, rather than in front of the telly – without sounding like his mum. I get to spend £9 not £5 on a bottle of wine (although, it’ll probably be whatever’s on offer because I’m not a lottery winner, alright?) For just one day, it’s a chance to spend real time together just the two of us, and for me to drink most of the bottle of Merlot, get a bit drunk and make him reminisce about the times we just… gazed into each other’s eyes... before we started Making A Murderer and its associated online research.



I don’t know why Valentine’s Day is especially hated this year – maybe it’s because everyone including my mum knows what "basic" means, and loving Valentine’s Day is the cornerstone of the basic bitch. Maybe it’s down to the fact that everyone is really cynical because life, romance and love these days, are often predicated on Happn, or Hinge. We have to choose someone on the basis of a one line description on a dating app – a Kanye West lyric that could, potentially, turn into a lifetime of council tax, shared bank accounts and arguing over who has to take the bins out.



Maybe nobody hates it at all and everyone’s just pretending so they don’t piss off their single friends.



Whatever the answer is, liking Valentine’s Day doesn’t make me smug – I’m not lining up single friends and forcing them to watch my romantic night in. I’m not telling everyone at work “I’ve got to pull an on-the-dotter today, gals, got to rush to Zizzi if we’re going to make our reservation!” *Taps watch*. I’m not going to nip out of the office at lunchtime to “get a quick wax” and wink at my colleagues so they have to picture me having obligatory Valentine’s Sex that night. We won’t be going to see a cheesy film like 50 Shades of Grey (Ok I did make him to do that last year. I’m so sorry.) And equally, my boyfriend is not hiring a sky writer to declare his love, because he’d sooner jump out of the plane without a parachute. All we are going to do is have a nice day. A bit of romance. An above average dinner.

