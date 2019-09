Misery has been all around; The Independent painted a bleak picture of couples who’ll “end up sitting in a second-rate restaurant, counting how many glasses of wine they can have before the risk of a hangover the next day becomes too real, because, this year, going out for dinner on Valentine’s Day means going out on a Sunday”. And VICE declared that Feb 14th was a day where “romance likers and non-romance likers are forced to have a £150 meal [...] and pretend that sappiness is OK”.My Facebook wall is filled with people claiming to “not even know” it’s Valentine’s Day this weekend (these people are morons: if you’re typing a status about it, you know about it). My Twitter feed is dotted with “cool” couples making plans to “spend Sunday with our one true love – SUNDAY SESSIONS IN THE PUB WITH OUR MATES!” I anticipate the best friend Instagram selfies hashtagged #wifey and #trulove, probably involving face masks.Even card shops have totally taken the romance out of Valentine’s cards, because it’s quite hard to find a card that isn’t a) Faux indifferent (“I guess you’ll do”) or b) All about sex. I cannot buy, with a straight face, a card that says “I love fucking you” then present it to my other half. I just can’t. I’m sorry. Actions speak louder than words on that one, I’m afraid. And then there are the cards you can buy for your friends ... The only thing more humiliating than when your parents used to write you a Valentines day card and sign it “?” but slip it directly under your bedroom door.I get it – Valentine’s Day can be pretty shit. Cheesy, overpriced ‘romantic’ set menus in overcrowded restaurants. I had one boyfriend who made me celebrate the weekend before or after 14 Feb, but NEVER on the day, which is sort of practical, but also a bit Martin Lewis’s Money Saving Tips. Or a bit like those companies that hold their office Christmas parties in a sombre All Bar One on January the 9th. I had another boyfriend who took me for a pizza shaped like a heart – on the right track, admittedly, but you’re losing like, an eighth of your pizza there.It is a day of pressure, of expectation, of seeing those smug people on the bus with the massive bunches of flowers that they’re now realising are quite hard to carry home. There are the engagement announcements the next day on Facebook, indicating which men caved after their girlfriend dropped hints about engagement rings for over six months. And for single people, the day can be an unrelenting trudge through pretend-happiness for other people in couples, and then everyone tries to force you to go to the pub because “We’re single! And sooo fine! ” I know this. I was single for a LONG time, I have been on that night out – and it wasn't pretty.The fact is though, modern life is just pretty unromantic. Is it really that bad that once a year, I want to cuddle up to my boyfriend and act like an embarrassing loved-up teenager, in the privacy of our own home? When you’ve been dating for six years, a sext reads “I put the electric blanket on for you” and the most erotic thing he can whisper in my ear is “OK, we’ll get an Uber this time”? When Netflix and chill is what happens when the boiler and central heating breaks and we have to wear three jumpers and argue about whose turn it is to call the landlord, before spooning simply for body heat?