The Skinny is an R29 original dark comedy series that follows feminist wannabe YouTube star Jessie (Jessie Kahnweiler) as she explores love, life, and friendship in L.A. — while struggling with bulimia.
In this episode, Jessie and her mother attempt to spend a relaxing weekend together eating kale, doing aura cleanings, and disconnecting from their cell phones at a pseudo fat-camp day spa. As Jacqueline attempts to reconnect with her daughter, Jessie is still reeling from her mother's decision to house ex-boyfriend Cole post-rehab.
In an effort to be more supportive, Jacqueline sets up a screener for the women at the spa to view Jessie's talents on a big screen — which ultimately causes Jessie to question the levity behind her YouTube persona.
Advertisement
Watch as both Kahnweiler women strive to be heard while enduring a bread-free zone surrounded by silent, hungry women wearing yoga pants.
If you're struggling with an eating disorder, you're not alone. The Beat (Beating Eating Disorders) Helpline can be reached on 0345 634 1414 (Adult Helpline) or 0345 634 7650 (Youthline).
As heard in this episode:
Artist: JP, "Dharavi Slums," "Laya," "Dyambe George"
Artist: Sweaty Dune, "New Vibration"
Artist: Equal, "Shakedown" ft. Seja
Artist: Risa Rubin, "Cry Longer"
Artist: JP, "Dharavi Slums," "Laya," "Dyambe George"
Artist: Sweaty Dune, "New Vibration"
Artist: Equal, "Shakedown" ft. Seja
Artist: Risa Rubin, "Cry Longer"
Advertisement