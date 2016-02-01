"Supermodels" are ten a penny these days. In 2016, Insta-famous fashion faces who've barely been around for a few seasons are elevated to supermodel status though they're undoubtedly nowhere near as deserving of the title as the originals i.e. Naomi, Claudia, Christy, Linda and Cindy. Ah, Ms Crawford. The original super transformed our perception of Miss America from a wholesome blonde, blue-eyed girl next door, to a brunette glamazon, covering every magazine under the sun multiple times and working with the most renowned names in fashion.
Today the American super, who was named the highest paid model on the planet by Forbes in 1995, and has the world's most famous beauty spot, announced that she plans to retire this year as she celebrates her 50th birthday. The mega model, whose career began over 30 years ago, at the tender age of 17, said that the next chapter of her life is not one she plans to spend in front of the camera.
"I'm sure I'll have my picture taken for 10 more years, but not as a model anymore," Crawford told United Airlines's Rhapsody magazine. "And that's OK. I've done it. I've worked with all these incredible photographers. What else do I need to do? I can't keep reinventing myself. I shouldn't have to keep proving myself. I don't want to."
In celebration of her prolific career and original supermodel status, we look back at her most iconic moments...
