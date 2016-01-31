Proof The SAG Awards Have The Most Underrated Red Carpet

When it comes to red carpets we can't wait to watch, the Screen Actors Guild Awards isn't typically at the top of our list. It's never as hyped up as the more mainstream Golden Globes or the holy grail of film accolades, the Academy Awards — despite the fact that the same stylish faces frequent the step-and-repeat at all three. But from the first 30 minutes alone, the SAG Awards proved that it's the most underrated style spectacle of awards season.



Maybe it's because the pressure isn't as high, but the celebrities in attendance weren't afraid to give a little more oomph to the same old (albeit gorgeous) gowns we're used to seeing. Here, we saw cooler, unexpected designers like Erdem, Christopher Kane, and Peter Pilotto reign supreme; the typical neutral palette replaced with inventive colors; and some killer prints, to boot. In other words, the SAG Awards brought it. Consider our award show excitement at an all-time high.