Update: Among the legions of people — famous and otherwise — reacting to the news of Mariah Carey's engagement is the singer's famous ex, Nick Cannon. Putting a hardy-har spin on the concept of a broken heart, Cannon posted an Instagram image of himself, ailing in a hospital bed, as comedian Kevin Hart looks on.
"It's just a ring, Nick..." the image is captioned. He goes on to write: "Ha! This made me laugh out loud for real!!! HILARIOUS! #AllLove Congrats to @MariahCarey and James! May God Bless Your Future Union... #GreatPeople #GreatCouple"
Now if that isn't a charming and classy way to send well wishes to a great ex-love, we don't know what is.
This story was originally published on January 21, 2016.
“All I Want For Christmas is You” may no longer be the most popular holiday song, but Mariah Carey has plenty to smile about.
Her reps confirm that Carey is engaged to boyfriend James Packer. This will be Carey’s third marriage, after filing for divorce from ex Nick Cannon in January of last year.
Packer popped the question Thursday night in Mariah's hometown of New York City. Naturally, she said yes. Her engagement ring is a whopping 35 carats — such are the perks of marrying an Australian billionaire — but the pair have not yet set a wedding date E! Online reports. Mariah met James at the premiere of Hercules in Aspen in November of 2014, just after she split from her estranged ex-husband.
"We were talking and laughing and people were getting mad at us and stuff like that,” Carey told Steve Harvey in November. “So we hit it off."
Harvey said Packer was lucky. Mariah said she was lucky, too.
Forbes puts Packer, a third-generation scion of the entertainment industry, at a casual $4.7 billion.
Meanwhile, Nick Cannon recently told DuJour that he doubts he’ll ever get married again.
