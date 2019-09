The Women Who Helped Bring A Rapist Cop To Justice

Grace Franklin said her group, OKC Artists for Justice, which she cofounded with her friend, Candace Liger, soon after Holtzclaw was charged, has communicated with some of the victims and offered to support them however they can. The group, made up of mostly Black women, kept the city —and the country —aware of what was happening during the trial by tweeting testimony from inside the courtroom and using Facebook to organize community meetings about how offer support to the victims — all while maintaining their full-time jobs.“All the effort to get the national media to get these women’s stories out there, to make it important to our community and the nation was worth it,” Franklin said.Lawyers, activists and criminal justice experts interviewed for this story say there are a number of lessons to learn from Holtzclaw’s case. For example, while the Oklahoma City Police Department took its investigation of Holtzclaw very seriously, Franklin was concerned when Hotlzclaw’s bail was reduced from $5 million to $500,000. Consequently, he was able to post bond and was released. Given the severity of the charges, many activists and community members felt Hotlzclaw should have been held without bond.“If the survivors were white, that wouldn’t have happened,” Franklin said. “It would have stayed at $5 million. So that was the first thing that triggered us to form as a group and get out there because that was absurd to us.”Another unfortunate reality is that the wheels of justice did not turn for all of Holtzclaw’s victims. He was only convicted on 18 of the 36 charges against him; five of the 13 victims did not hear the jury find Holtzclaw guilty of charges in connection to their allegations of assault and rape on grounds there wasn’t enough evidence to convict.“It boggles the mind that the same individual was found guilty of oral sex, and then found not guilty of sexual intercourse,” said Benjamin Crump, the defense attorney who represented eight of the victims. “So you believe in one thing, but don’t believe in the other, so it was troubling to that end. But these women have been consistent that they all were raped and sexually assaulted by this guy, and that he should have been found guilty of all charges.”Breea C. Willingham, PhD, a criminal justice assistant professor at SUNY Plattsburgh, says history shows the likelihood of Holtzclaw being convicted were slim. However, when 18 guilty verdicts came down, many people felt a sense of relief we should find unsettling.“It says that we have been reduced to accepting partial victories,” said Dr. Willingham, who is writing a book on Black women and police violence. “We’ve been reduced to feeling that, ‘At least it’s something.’”There were also several legal and policing factors that helped Holtzclaw’s victims, according to Barbara Arnwine, a civil rights lawyer and president of the Transformative Justice Coalition. The Oklahoma City Police Department seriously investigated the case, and used Holtzclaw’s patrol car GPS system to collaborate his victims’ claims. By being able to independently verify the women’s claims, the prosecution was able to build a strong case against Holtzclaw.“Without it, I think this case would have gone totally different,” Arnwine said.Another challenge was the almost nonexistent mainstream media coverage. With the exception of local media, few national outlets covered the trial. Franklin believes she knows why.“Because these are poor Black women,” she said. “Otherwise, the story would have been everywhere. If Holtzclaw was a Black officer and those were white women, I promise you it would have been everywhere. And we all know it. We know it as Black people. And white people know it.”