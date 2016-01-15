UPDATE: He's baa-aack.
Ricky Gervais had a few more choice words to add to his never-ending joke about Caitlyn Jenner. After reading Jenner's response that she is interested in being the new host of the Globes next year, Gervais just had to throw in his two cents on Twitter.
Please, please, please let her host The @goldenglobes. Just don't let her drive.— Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) January 15, 2016
At last. She always brakes too late. https://t.co/COlZnqYVZZ— Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) January 15, 2016
For someone who acts like he doesn't care about the viewer's opinion at all, he sure is committing a lot of time and energy to unnecessarily stirring the pot. We get it Gervais, you know how to make a pun.
This story was originally published on January 14, 2016 at 8:30 p.m.:
After Ricky Gervais, in a night of mean and unfunny jokes typical for the most boorish Brit since King George III, made a crack about Caitlyn Jenner and women drivers, we all cringed. Thankfully, we didn’t have to wait long for Cait to respond. As always, she did so perfectly.
Jenner insinuated that she’d rather beat Gervais than join him when speaking Thursday at the Television Critics Association tour in Pasadena, California kicking off the promotion for season 2 of I Am Cait.
“On Ricky, I think what I’m gonna do is call the Golden Globes and see if they need a new host for next year,” Jenner told reporters. “And we’ll solve that problem.”
Gervais, who was last relevant in 2007, defended the joke online:
Gervais, who was last relevant in 2007, defended the joke online:
Suggesting a joke about Caitlin Jenner is automatically transphobic is like suggesting a joke about Bill Cosby is automatically racist.— Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) January 12, 2016
Jenner went on to talk about how much she had to learn about trans issues. “I’m only a spokesman for me and my story,” she said. “I have so much to learn in this community.”
She also clarified that she wants I Am Cait to be more “about the issues” than Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
“I am sure we all love good clothes, all that kind of stuff. I really want the people to get to know all of my friends. This is a different show. This is about a serious issue.”
You go, Cait.
