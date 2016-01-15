

Jenner went on to talk about how much she had to learn about trans issues. “I’m only a spokesman for me and my story,” she said. “I have so much to learn in this community.”



She also clarified that she wants I Am Cait to be more “about the issues” than Keeping Up With the Kardashians.



“I am sure we all love good clothes, all that kind of stuff. I really want the people to get to know all of my friends. This is a different show. This is about a serious issue.”



You go, Cait.

