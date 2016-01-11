Do we need to do a better job with all children when it comes to understanding some element of what is going on if a police officer wants to ask some questions?

"Yeah, we need to do a lot better job. And we are beginning to make strides in that direction. For example, probably 10 years ago, something like that, the Wisconsin Supreme Court just established a rule that if the state wants to offer juvenile's statement against him, you know confession, for shorthand, that has to be videotaped or audio taped if it's at all possible to do."



"Is it enough? I don’t know. I mean is it enough to even be talking – speaking anymore arbitrarily about juvenile versus adult, meaning legal age and majority at 18. You know whatever, that’s probably not okay anymore because neurosciences developed to the point where we know that the human brain isn't fully developed and matured until something like age 25."



How has the attention affected you?

"At the moment, for a very short moment in time, I've got people who want to ask me the sorts of questions you're asking, and then take down my answers, and publish them to the world. So I think I have some duty to use the moment, to speak up about problems that I think I perceive by working in the criminal justice system."



This is its own little tangent, but I'm curious for your thoughts: Money in the criminal justice system. What should people really know about that?

"What people should realize is that north of 90% of all people charged with a crime in this country, in any county, in any state, in any federal court, north of 90% don’t have the money even to hire a lawyer. Better than 90% of people charged with a crime in this country don’t have the money to hire a lawyer, and you know they wind up getting a public defender or a court appointed lawyer. That’s how dependent our system is on charging people who are at or near an impoverished existence."



Final question for you: do you feel like there are any really positive takeaways from the success of the series and the attention that it's garnered for the case?

"You know I think millions of people are talking about this and I'll tell you what, when – you know one of the things that’s been a little distracting for me is I'm now being recognized out on the street. Or, you know, if I go to a restaurant, you know, I get recognized."



"And you know who recognizes me most often? I mean it's been people of all ages, but who recognizes me most often? People under 30. It's people under 30 who mostly are coming up to me and wanting to talk to me about the series or the film."



"And that, you want to end on a hopeful note, that’s really freaking encouraging, okay, because you know millennials get this unfair rap about being apathetic or self-absorbed or uninvolved or lost in their smartphones. You know what I mean? You know their ear buds in, whatever, right? That’s unfair. And I've been really encouraged about the number of people under 30 who are coming up to me with a glint in their eye and saying, '"Wow, I saw that.'"