David Bowie's Ex-Wife Angie Reacts To The Singer's Death

David Bowie and Angie Bowie were married throughout the '70s. They had one child together — film director Duncan Jones — and share a contentious personal history.
Not even one week ago, Angie — who is currently appearing on the U.K. program Celebrity Big Brother — accused the Ziggy Stardust singer of turning their son, with whom she no longer has a relationship, against her. She also commented on their split in 1980 during her first moments on the show, saying that the last time she saw her famous ex-husband was 40 years ago.
"I go to great lengths to avoid him," Angie, a former model and actress, explained. "It was terrible when we broke up, it was awful. He came to visit at first, and then he didn't want to visit me anymore."
Because Angie Bowie is sequestered from outside communications while on the show, she was among the last to hear the news that her famous former partner has died. The 66-year-old was informed privately today, off-camera, according to a spokesperson for the broadcast channel. She has reportedly decided to continue on with the series.
"The decision to remain in the house is entirely her choice, and she has been given the option to leave at any time if she changes her mind," a representative said on Monday. "Appropriate support will be available to Angie at any time if needed.”
The iconic English musician passed away on January 10, following an 18-month battle with cancer. He turned 69 on January 8, 2016 and also released his final album, Blackstar on that date.
