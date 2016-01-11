There's nothing like kicking the new year off with a heavy helping of glitz. And no, we're not talking about New Year's Eve — the hangover alone knocks that from the top position. We're talking about awards season. Luckily, for people who equate interesting fashion with good fashion, the first awards ceremony of the circuit is the Golden Globes, which is known for having a notoriously bold red carpet.
You'll still get your fair share of Champagne-hued mermaid hemlines, but you'll get the pantsuits, superhero-cape situations, and up-and-coming indie designers to make this red carpet a treat for your breed of fashion obsessives as well the more — ahem — traditional red-carpet gawker. Ahead, see the picks that seriously wowed from tonight's Golden Globes.
You'll still get your fair share of Champagne-hued mermaid hemlines, but you'll get the pantsuits, superhero-cape situations, and up-and-coming indie designers to make this red carpet a treat for your breed of fashion obsessives as well the more — ahem — traditional red-carpet gawker. Ahead, see the picks that seriously wowed from tonight's Golden Globes.