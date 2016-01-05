There's something about entering a new year that makes us want to ring up our hairstylist and demand an appointment. After the confetti falls, the ball drops, and every last bit of Champagne has been downed, one major question always seems to appear in our heads: "What haircut will help me take on the new year like the badass I am?" Well, that's how it is for us, anyway.
But we know there are plenty of folks out there who feel the same way. (Are you there, God? It's me, R29.) And if you are one of those people, we have a New Year's gift for you: We tapped three top hairstylists — Larry Sims, Adir Abergel, and Wes Sharpton — and asked them to tell us what styles they think are going to be capital-M major in 2016. We've got to say, we were surprised. While this year was classified by lazy-girl texture, next year is on a whole other level. And we're totally stoked.
Click through for a first look at the coming year's best styles.
