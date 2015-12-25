11 Times Anna Wintour Had No Time For Basics

We decided to pay tribute to AmericanVogue's formidable editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour with a collection of GIFs that celebrate those qualities that make Anna Anna — even if they also happen to terrify us.
Anna's unwavering certainty (even if she's faking it), at-all-costs perfectionism, all-seeing critical eye, and that precision-cut bob — the same things that make assistants quake in their Chloé heels — make her the most powerful, no-nonsense editor in fashion. Never change, Anna.
Ahead, 11 times Anna just did not have time for basics.
