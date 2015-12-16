Yesterday James Corden picked his kids up from school and the Internet got down on its knees, pulled its hair out and wailed 'I love you'.
Sorry, beg your pardon, we mean Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan all filed into the back of James Corden’s four-wheel drive for the latest episode of Carpool Karaoke. Yes, they’re very, very cute, but that’s not all carpool has to offer guys. Here’s the double-starry A-listers who buckled up and drove away with our hearts (and ear drums) that aren't 1D. Air piano at the ready...
Sorry, beg your pardon, we mean Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan all filed into the back of James Corden’s four-wheel drive for the latest episode of Carpool Karaoke. Yes, they’re very, very cute, but that’s not all carpool has to offer guys. Here’s the double-starry A-listers who buckled up and drove away with our hearts (and ear drums) that aren't 1D. Air piano at the ready...