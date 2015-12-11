We knew Taylor Swift had a large squad going into this summer, but nothing prepared us for just how big it could get. The singer, who turns 26 years old on the 13th of December, is about to wrap up her 1989 world tour, during which just about every celebrity you could possibly imagine joined her on stage. Rappers. Rock stars. Feminist icons. Olympians. Oscar winners. Country crooners. Comedians. Catwalkers. Did anyone not get an invite?



Fans got to see acts they weren't expecting, Swift got to duet on some classic tracks and we all got to see the likes of Chris Rock and Ellen DeGeneres shimmy to tunes like "Style." Win-win!



In honour of T.Swift's big day, and the end of her 1989 tour (it wraps up tomorrow), we've assembled a list of every single guest star who graced her stage this year. It's an impressive list, but we have a feeling Swift's got something even bigger planned for her final show. Will Kylie Minogue burst out of a cake? Will Adele shoot out of a cannon? Will Drake deliver a "Hotline Bling" duet? Who even knows any more.

