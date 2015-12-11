As the end of 2015 approaches, we have the opportunity to reflect on the past 365 days. And there's no better way to do that than through our generation's digital microphone, Twitter. While many of the year's most influential tweets and hashtags were sombre in nature (see: #BlackLivesMatter and #IStandWithAhmed), there were a few joyous moments too, like @Caitlyn_Jenner joining the Twitterverse. And we'll never forget where we were when we first read the news that Zayn Malik was leaving One Direction (#byeZayn).
Twitter recently shared data on the most memorable moments of 2015 through its #YearOnTwitter, which looks at hashtags, retweets, and trends across the platform, and dished out the top 10 trending topics across TV, sports, music, tech, news, politics, stars, pastimes, and, yes, even emojis. From thought-provoking social movements to heartbreaking cries for solidarity, all in all, What. A. Year.
Already prepared to revisit it? Click through to see the hashtags that had the largest impact on the world.
Twitter recently shared data on the most memorable moments of 2015 through its #YearOnTwitter, which looks at hashtags, retweets, and trends across the platform, and dished out the top 10 trending topics across TV, sports, music, tech, news, politics, stars, pastimes, and, yes, even emojis. From thought-provoking social movements to heartbreaking cries for solidarity, all in all, What. A. Year.
Already prepared to revisit it? Click through to see the hashtags that had the largest impact on the world.