Meet The Women Changing The Face Of Boston Politics

That same impulse drove Andrea Campbell to run for office. She grew up to be an Ivy League-trained lawyer, but her twin brother got caught up in the criminal justice system and died while in custody."I share his story often because I ask myself the question, how do two twins born and raised in the city of Boston have such different life outcomes?" she said. "I've lived many of the experiences that families in this district have lived. And I see this as an incredible opportunity to bring their stories not only to the city council in Boston but to different policy spaces, so that when we're shaping policies that affect their lives, people really understand a piece of their struggle."