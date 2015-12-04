How To Not Watch Porn Like A Dick

Stoya is deeply attuned to the exploitation that occurs when performers aren’t paid for their film work, as well as their limited alternative options for earning a living in the industry. She cites the difference between porn and music, another industry rocked by and still navigating the transition from analog to digital: While both porn and music are easily pirated, “musical artists have concert tours,” Stoya points out. “In porn, the thing for the artist — the performers, the workers — that would be most analogous is escorting, which is something that is illegal in the United States outside of Nevada.”



Shibari is more hopeful about the diversity of revenue streams available to performers. “On one hand, yes, you want people to pay for all of the porn they consume,” she says. “But on the other hand, I also know that as a niche performer, a lot of my fans found me because of free porn, so I can’t necessarily completely demonise [it].” Some studios even license tube sites to show short, one- to three-minute clips of their work, followed by a link at the end to a site on which consumers can pay for the full version (entire scenes on tube sites are almost always pirated).

