How To Not Watch Porn Like A Dick

What are the ethics of watching porn? While we speak openly about whether certain clothing lines support slave labour, if we’re morally obligated to buy cage-free eggs, and whether pirating Taylor Swift’s latest album (hey, it’s no longer on Spotify) makes us bad people, we shy away from discussion of the ethical consumption of porn.In part, that’s because a vocal contingent maintains that the most ethical consumption of porn is the consumption of no porn at all, while others believe it means no consumption of porn that hasn’t loudly been declared to be of the “feminist” variety. After all, that woman can’t actually want to be doing that sex act, can she? Those hapless 18-year-olds must have been lured into the business under false pretences, right? Haven’t you seen Hot Girls Wanted?Many performers say: Fuck that. “A lot of the mainstream conversation about ethics in porn runs parallel to the conversation about sex trafficking and being coerced into doing something you don’t want to do,” Kelly Shibari, porn performer and CEO of marketing firm ThePRSMGroup (as well as the first/only plus-size Penthouse Forum cover model ), tells us. In Shibari’s experience, “Performers aren’t coerced into doing the kinds of scenes that they don’t want to do.” One 2013 study of 177 female performers found that only one reported having been coerced into a porn career (the same study also found that performers had “higher levels of self-esteem, positive feelings, social support, sexual satisfaction, and spirituality” than a matched non-performer group). But according to certain factions of both conservatives and feminists, even if adult entertainment isn’t corrupting its performers, it’s somehow corrupting its viewers.