Hairstylist and makeup queen Lou Teasdale is the woman behind the locks of four (formerly five) of the most famous guys in the world, namely One Direction. After working on X Factor for five years, Lou left the show to become the band's official groomer – cue legions of loyal fans signing up for Loumania thanks to her constant close proximity to Harry Styles and his hair, and more importantly her colourful and creative approach to beauty.Last year Teasdale released her debut book 'The Craft', a beauty bible which features 25 DIY looks and on moments off from working with the famous four on tour, shares short beauty tutorials on Snapchat to her dedicated followers (she has over 2 million on Insta btw). Teasdale has also worked on shoots with some of the world's biggest photographers including Patrick Dermarchelier and Juergen Teller, and this year took 1D Louis Tomlinson's younger sister Lottie under her beauty wing as her equally glamourous assistant - their selfie game is so strong.We caught up with the grooming guru to find out her best beauty secrets, must-have makeup products and how she keeps her hair in tip-top condition.