Hairstylist and makeup queen Lou Teasdale is the woman behind the locks of four (formerly five) of the most famous guys in the world, namely One Direction. After working on X Factor for five years, Lou left the show to become the band's official groomer – cue legions of loyal fans signing up for Loumania thanks to her constant close proximity to Harry Styles and his hair, and more importantly her colourful and creative approach to beauty.
Last year Teasdale released her debut book 'The Craft', a beauty bible which features 25 DIY looks and on moments off from working with the famous four on tour, shares short beauty tutorials on Snapchat to her dedicated followers (she has over 2 million on Insta btw). Teasdale has also worked on shoots with some of the world's biggest photographers including Patrick Dermarchelier and Juergen Teller, and this year took 1D Louis Tomlinson's younger sister Lottie under her beauty wing as her equally glamourous assistant - their selfie game is so strong.
We caught up with the grooming guru to find out her best beauty secrets, must-have makeup products and how she keeps her hair in tip-top condition.
If you had just 5 minutes to get ready what would you do/use?
Last year Teasdale released her debut book 'The Craft', a beauty bible which features 25 DIY looks and on moments off from working with the famous four on tour, shares short beauty tutorials on Snapchat to her dedicated followers (she has over 2 million on Insta btw). Teasdale has also worked on shoots with some of the world's biggest photographers including Patrick Dermarchelier and Juergen Teller, and this year took 1D Louis Tomlinson's younger sister Lottie under her beauty wing as her equally glamourous assistant - their selfie game is so strong.
We caught up with the grooming guru to find out her best beauty secrets, must-have makeup products and how she keeps her hair in tip-top condition.
If you had just 5 minutes to get ready what would you do/use?
Advertisement
I'd spray Fake Bake aerosol spray tan all over my face, use YSL Touché Eclat under my eyes, Make Up For Ever matte primer, then LOADS of mascara. Hair in 2 messy knots or braids. 👍🏻🕑
Favourite foundation and why?
Becca Ultimate Coverage Complexion Crème, it's really long lasting and you can sheer it out if you don't want it to look heavy, it still lasts.
What’s the one product you reach for to take you from day to night?
Lipstick. Currently I'm adding a dark brown lip to any eye – heavy or bare it works and makes me feel like I want to go out.
Do you contour and if so what do you use?
I don't love this contour trend it's just Instagram makeup and not real life. If you're a celebrity and being filmed or walking a red carpet then 3 layers of make up may be okay but it's not for the office 😦. I personally like to use a slightly darker, warmer shade tinted moisturiser or CC Creme around the outsides of my face and a heavier lighter foundation in the middle. No one's face is the same all over so it's about doing it subtlety and making yourself look more natural. Just be careful – there's a fine line between that and exactly the opposite.
Becca Ultimate Coverage Complexion Crème, it's really long lasting and you can sheer it out if you don't want it to look heavy, it still lasts.
What’s the one product you reach for to take you from day to night?
Lipstick. Currently I'm adding a dark brown lip to any eye – heavy or bare it works and makes me feel like I want to go out.
Do you contour and if so what do you use?
I don't love this contour trend it's just Instagram makeup and not real life. If you're a celebrity and being filmed or walking a red carpet then 3 layers of make up may be okay but it's not for the office 😦. I personally like to use a slightly darker, warmer shade tinted moisturiser or CC Creme around the outsides of my face and a heavier lighter foundation in the middle. No one's face is the same all over so it's about doing it subtlety and making yourself look more natural. Just be careful – there's a fine line between that and exactly the opposite.
What's your hair routine and favourite hair products to use?
Bleach silver shampoo every wash. My hair is bleached and I don't like any brassy tones in it. Phillip Kingsley elasticiser once a week as a treatment. As little product as possible and as little styling. I always braid my hair at bedtime to add texture because it's so straight but you can't use heat stylers every day because it breaks. I usually just tong around my face if it's not sitting nicely.
What's the best piece of hair advice you have for people who bleach their hair often?
Bin the straighteners. You will notice the length and thickness return within a couple of months; it really works.
Can you remember the first beauty product you bought in your teens?
It was a 90s brown lipstick from Miss Selfridge make up called Sweet and Flower. I'd love to find it, it's very Kylie Jenner.
What’s the one product that you have re-purchased the most over the years?
My favourite mascara, Max Factor 2000 Calorie.
Bleach silver shampoo every wash. My hair is bleached and I don't like any brassy tones in it. Phillip Kingsley elasticiser once a week as a treatment. As little product as possible and as little styling. I always braid my hair at bedtime to add texture because it's so straight but you can't use heat stylers every day because it breaks. I usually just tong around my face if it's not sitting nicely.
What's the best piece of hair advice you have for people who bleach their hair often?
Bin the straighteners. You will notice the length and thickness return within a couple of months; it really works.
Can you remember the first beauty product you bought in your teens?
It was a 90s brown lipstick from Miss Selfridge make up called Sweet and Flower. I'd love to find it, it's very Kylie Jenner.
What’s the one product that you have re-purchased the most over the years?
My favourite mascara, Max Factor 2000 Calorie.
Advertisement
What’s the most expensive, luxury beauty product you own?
The Tom Ford contour palette. It's a really nice, natural non-shimmery bronzer and highlight creme. Costs about £100 with the brush! 🤑
What’s your most trusty highstreet makeup product?
Maybelline Baby Skin primer, it's very good, just as good as Clinique and Make up Forever, my other faves, but a lot cheaper!
Who are your beauty icons?
I love the grungy beauties – Alexa Chung and the Olsen twins. I just find the typical beauty look so boring and they make everything they wear, even when it's very typically pretty, a bit more rock and roll.
The Tom Ford contour palette. It's a really nice, natural non-shimmery bronzer and highlight creme. Costs about £100 with the brush! 🤑
What’s your most trusty highstreet makeup product?
Maybelline Baby Skin primer, it's very good, just as good as Clinique and Make up Forever, my other faves, but a lot cheaper!
Who are your beauty icons?
I love the grungy beauties – Alexa Chung and the Olsen twins. I just find the typical beauty look so boring and they make everything they wear, even when it's very typically pretty, a bit more rock and roll.
Favourite lip product?
Just got myself the Kylie lip kit, it's so amazing. I find high street make up brands are always so far behind the lip trends with lipstick colours. Maybelline just did a cool range of matte lip colours which were great. Anastasia Beverly Hills and Kat Von D have really good liquid lip paints in cooler colours that last all day if you can get your hands on them.
Which is the one transformative beauty product that makes you feel your best?
Eyebrows, I have HD brows done and use their kit to keep them looking good. Eyebrows and eyelashes are all you need! (Unless you're hungover.)
Follow Lou Teasdale on Instagram @LouTeasdale
Advertisement