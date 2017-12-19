Mark Salling has pleaded guilty to a federal offence of possessing child pornography, Deadline reported on Monday. He is expected to spend four to seven years in prison, as well as "20 years of supervised release and registry as a sex offender," per the report. Sentencing for the crimes will take place on March 7.
Update May 26, 2016: Mark Salling has been charged in a federal indictment with "receiving and possessing child pornography on his laptop computer and a flash memory drive," according to a press release from the US Attorney General's office. The actor was indicted by a federal grand jury today on two counts: that Salling used the internet to receive child pornography, and that he was in possession of two videos containing child pornography.
This story was originally published on December 29, 2015:
Salling, who played Noah "Puck" Puckerman on Glee, has been arrested for allegedly possessing child porn, according to reports from Crime Watch Daily and TMZ.
According to Crime Watch Daily, LAPD officers arrested the 33-year-old on December 29. The report claims that the police department's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force obtained a search warrant against Salling and served him with it on Tuesday.
The officers reportedly searched Salling's home in Sunland, CA. They found "hundreds of images" on his computer, according to TMZ. An LAPD officer confirmed to People that Salling has been taken into police custody.
TMZ notes that this isn't the first time the actor has encountered legal issues. In 2013, a woman sued Salling for sexual battery. The case was settled, and Salling denied the charges.
Refinery29 has reached out to Salling's rep for comment on this story and will update when we obtain a response.
