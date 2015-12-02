The California Shooting Site Was A Center For Disabled Children

The facility that saw itself become the location of a mass shooting that has left multiple people dead in California is a social-services center that works with developmentally disabled children and adults.
The Inland Regional Center, in San Bernardino, CA, is a state-run facility that helps individuals with developmental disabilities gain the skills they need for an independent life. According to its Facebook page, the center “hope[s] to help provide each individual with a service system that helps identify and eliminate barriers for individuals with developmental disabilities and their families so they can closely live a typical lifestyle.” The three-building facility has a staff of 670 to work with more than 30,000 individuals and their families in the immediate area.
On social media, the center shows the results of its work. Its Facebook and Twitter are filled with images of happy events held at the center. The images show smiling children and adults showing off their Halloween costumes or trying their luck with a lasso at the center’s Western Festival. Just yesterday, the center posted a now heartrending series of photos and videos from its holiday party.
Just spotted at the ICF Holiday Party...Santa!!! He's posing for photos and taking gift requests. pic.twitter.com/LTKqDOPy53— Inland RC (@InlandRegional) December 1, 2015
The ICF Holiday Party is in full swing! ☃ pic.twitter.com/AzOCbliVmb— Inland RC (@InlandRegional) December 1, 2015
