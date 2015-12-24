Your 2016 Horoscope, Revealed!

Is it just us, or did 2015 fly by at supersonic speed? How is it even possible that we're all geared up for "Auld Lang Syne" again? WTF? We’ve lived and learned over the past 365 days. And we’ve made some mistakes we’d like to bury in the vault. But a new year always brings the promise of fresh starts — and fresh stars. Which is why we’re carrying on the tradition of tapping our resident astrologers the AstroTwins for some cosmic guidance on what 2016 has in store.
Read on for the highlights reel, and snag the Twins' 2016 Planetary Planner for the extended forecast on love, money, health, and essential dates for 2016. A special 30% discount is available for all Refinery29 readers; use the code "refinery" during checkout.
