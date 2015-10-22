The Latest Ben & Jerry's Flavour Is Here — & It's BOOZY

When Ben & Jerry's releases a new flavour, we expect gooey swirls and big chunks of our favourite baked goods. (Okay, one line into this story and we're already craving ice cream.) While the brand's latest pint certainly meets those expectations, it also involves one of our other favourite ice cream add-ins — booze.
You may have heard a while back that Ben & Jerry's collaborated with New Belgium on an ice-cream-inspired beer (yes, real beer), Salted Caramel Brownie Brown Ale. Now that the beer is finally hitting store shelves, the two companies are also launching an ice cream flavour to go with it.
That's how the new brew-based Salted Caramel Brown-ie Ale came about. It features New Belgium Brown Ale ice cream, plus fudge brownies and salted caramel swirls — and it will hit store shelves and scoop shops this month.
Even more exciting is that the beer and the ice cream support a cause important to Ben & Jerry's and New Belgium alike: climate change. A portion of the proceeds from both products will be donated to Protect Our Winters. So, we can feel extra-good about our purchases the next time we pick up a six pack, a pint, or both.
We got a chance to try the new products, and the two make quite a pair. The brown-ale ice cream base adds a nuttiness and extra richness to what would otherwise still be a delicious ice cream flavour. Plus, you really do get notes of caramel and chocolate from the bottled ale.
Clearly, the best route here is definitely making an ice-cream beer float.
