The 20 Sexiest Music Videos From The ‘90s

The '90s were a time of very sexy music videos. They were also a time of pop stars wearing metallic jackets and bucket hats. But details like those were inconsequential to preteen and teenage you. It didn't matter that boy band members couldn't find shirts that fit, or that Usher was wearing an eye patch. There were abs as far as the eye could see. Janet Jackson was doing something amazing with her hips. And all the lyrics were just explicit enough for you to feel like you might get in trouble with your parents if you sung them out loud.



So, take a moment to remember the first time your eyes felt glued to the TV screen by a music video. And however embarrassing the first video you fell in love with seems now, remember: It could be worse. In 20 years, women will be looking back on fond memories of crushing on Justin Bieber.

