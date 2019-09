Meet The People Who Suffer From "Kosmemophobia" — A Fear Of Jewellery

From Givenchy's ornate oversized septum rings to Rodarte's faux brow piercings, the runway has been home to plenty of dangerously over-the-top jewellery looks. But visceral reactions to these high-fashion creations aside, being scared of jewellery is a thing in real life, too. In fact, this phobia even has a medical name — kosmemophobia — and affects a small but vocal group of sufferers. The NASCAR pro Dale Earnhardt Jr. is one of the most famous of the bunch, and he recently admitted his fear to ESPN . "Jewellery grosses me out; it just freaks me out. I don't really like being around it," he said. "Everyone thought I was making it up as some excuse not to get married, [but] it just kind of grosses me out, always has. It's one of those things. Some people it's snakes or spiders or whatever, but for me it's jewellery." Now Earnhardt Jr. said that his fiancée wears her engagement ring, but keeps other jewellery to a minimum "as a favour" to him.