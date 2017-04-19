Rihanna At The Dentist Is 2015's Taylor Swift At The Gym

This story was originally published on June 6th, 2015.
Celebrities are not like us. Okay, fine — in the "we have to pay taxes," "we have to sit in traffic," "we have annoying errands to run" way, sure, there’s an even playing field. But, even so, they tend to look a little more glamorous in their dentist-appointment sweats than we do.
What started as one or two pictures of Rihanna leaving her dentist in New York quickly became seven different appointment-departure looks since October. We’re very conscious of our oral health as well, but that’s a lot of tooth time. And, because Rihanna never skips the chance to make a statement, every dental visit required an inimitable ensemble. Even the sweats.
The last time we saw a celebrity so regularly photographed running an ordinary errand was Taylor Swift and her always-polished, always-camera-ready post-workout outfits from the summer of 2014. So, with that, click on to see why Rihanna at the dentist is 2015's Taylor at the gym. (Sorry, Kim and Kanye picking up your daughter from dance school.)