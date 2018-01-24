15 Celebrity Mums Get Real About Parenting

In a perfect world, being a mother would be all adorable handmade cards from little ones professing their undying admiration, hugs and kisses and proud moments.
In the real world, motherhood can be a bit messier. There are cuddles and squishy elbows and plush little baby kangaroo costumes that split your heart in two. There are also diaper explosions, temper tantrums, and a sleep schedule that could drive anyone mad. And, don't these celebrity moms know it.
With all due respect to the megastar mommies who like to gush about how motherhood has rocked their soul to the core and elevated them to a higher level of consciousness blah blah blah, it's refreshing to see a star come out and tell it like it is.
Motherhood isn't always rosy. It can be painful, and frustrating, and humbling. It can also be hilarious. For further proof, see these surprisingly honest quotes from a few of our favourite mamas.
OPENER IMAGE: Designed by Ly Ngo.