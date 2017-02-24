The Sexiest Songs Of All Time

Everyone has that song that makes their blood rush, their face flush, and their pulse quicken. It's the jam you always have queued up when there's even the slightest chance of an overnight guest. It's baby-making, hypnotic hip-swivelling, take-me-now music.
And, there's a lot of it. Sometimes it's the lyrics that get us fired up. Sometimes it's the beat. Sometimes it's just Janet Jackson's voice or the fact that it makes you think of Ryan Gosling. By the second chorus, you're a quivering mess.
From "Drunk in Love" to "Closer," these tunes always seem to do the trick. We'll be adding more songs each week, so keep reading and keep updating that "sexy times" playlist. Don't act like you don't have one.