30 Songs From 1994 You Need To Listen To Right Now

On Monday 15th January Irish singer, Dolores O'Riordan, most famous for being the frontwoman of '90s alternative rock band The Cranberries, was found dead in a hotel room in London at just 46 years old.
Following the news of the tragedy three of the bands singles, "Linger", "Dreams" and "Zombie" are currently sitting within the top ten of the UK iTunes chart. The final of this trio was arguably the band's biggest hit. Written about the killing of two children by the IRA in 1993 in an incident which would later become known as the Warrington bombings, and released in 1994, "Zombie" caught the public imagination and became a symbol of protest for many. The band's performance of the song on Saturday Night Live has been called one of the most powerful in the show's history.
1994 was a special time for music. With The Cranberries leading the pack, there was also Lisa Loeb’s "Stay," TLC's "Waterfalls," and a Mariah Carey on the rise. In the following weeks, months and years to come people will be celebrating the career of Dolores O'Riordan, so be prepared for a nostalgia tsunami which is about to wash many of '94's bigger hits back into the public consciousness. Here are 30 of the best hits from that year that you probably have forgotten, but definitely are worth remembering.