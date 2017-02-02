The art of the celebrity pregnancy announcement — well, any announcement, for the matter — became a competitive sport long before Beyoncé won the entire game with her twin reveal Instagram. The key themes are pretty basic: pregnant, baby, excitement, joy. The means of conveying said themes is (figuratively speaking) infinite. You want your news to stick. You want your news to resonate and not get lost in the deluge of daily gossip and Kardashian headlines. So, you pull out all the stops: Instagram, Twitter, hashtags, performances, talk shows, high-fashion shoots, you name it.
In the age of social media, celebrities have nailed the whole "I'm pregnant" announcement. And, lucky for you — whether you're expecting or just plain lookin' for some bang-up (eheh) announcement inspiration — a guide exists, even if you're not famous. Congrats in advance!