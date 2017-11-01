We're not sure there's anything more frustrating than waiting — for a bus, someone to call us, or especially, your hair to grow longer RIGHT NOW — that can make it feel like it's just never (and we mean, never) going to get to the length you want.
While we haven't found the formula that allows you to grow a foot of hair overnight (don't think we're not looking), we have discovered some helpful nutrition, styling, and care tips that can help. Some of the tips you may know, but some may surprise you (like tips for haircuts and lengths.) We'd also like to debunk some of the myths about how to get your hair to grow (like brushing your hair 100 times before you go to bed.) Because that's not helping anyone, and you might actually be causing breakage, which is SO not what you want.
We asked some of the top industry experts in hair for their surefire advice they give to their own clients, some of which we've actually tried and tested. Can we report an accelerated growth rate in hair? Yep, we sure can.
Ready for a longer, stronger mane? Look no further: Let's speed it up and get to the tips, shall we?