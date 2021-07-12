In A WFH World, Your Roommates Need To Be Your Ideal Colleagues Too

For some, though, pottering around may not be too distracting. "If you know that your roommates do their deep thinking work earlier in the day, they might not mind if there is a little bit of noise once you’re finished but it's about having that conversation and asking, 'If I’m in the kitchen or lounge at this time and you’re still working, is that going to work for you?'" This swings both ways and there has to be leniency when it comes to using communal spaces once your own working day is over. "You've got to feel comfortable in your own home if you want to go make a cup of tea but think about being sensitive to the other people in the house and being considerate, it's being respectful," Catherine notes.