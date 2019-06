Pride Month is coming to an end, but Pride Weekend in Toronto is just getting started. As celebrations ring through the city (and across the country ) until Sunday’s parade, there are plenty of events to keep you busy outside, instead of being holed up on your couch streaming content. But not everyone loves crowds, and even though Sunday’s parade will hopefully go a lot smoother than the city’s latest communal gathering, there are still ways to show your support for, and pride in, the LGBTQ+ community that don’t involve sweaty bodies packed together on sweltering streets if that’s not your thing. (If it is, do you!) Sometimes, demonstrating a deep love and allyship for the rights and freedoms of queer people in this country can be as simple as binging some great queer content, or if you’re part of the community and like your couch more than crowds, engaging in a little self-care with Netflix’s latest offerings works too.