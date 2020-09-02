Your Body Hyperpigmentation Isn’t A Flaw That Needs To Be Fixed

Of course, hyperpigmentation is universal, but for those with darker skin, it manifests much more noticeably. This, Ayodele explains, is because of the increased levels of melanin. "Whenever there is any inflammation or trauma, the melanocytes quickly go into action to produce more melanin to defend and protect against that trauma," she says. Despite not having experienced obvious trauma such as acne scarring or burns, many Black and brown women may typically notice body hyperpigmentation on their inner thighs, butt, armpits, and neck, which Ayodele says is completely normal. "These are typically high-friction areas, which are subject to rubbing and chaffing," she says. "The underarms are also prone to pigmentation due to hair removal methods like shaving, which is a type of repeated mechanical trauma to the skin."