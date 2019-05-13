6 Timeless Nail-Polish Shades Fitting For Any Bride

With celebrity nails on the mind — Meghan Markle's clean manicure at the Baby Sussex reveal and Hilary Duff's engagement announcement featuring glossy French tips, for example — we're considering the unique importance of the occasion manicure. It also happens that summer bridal season is coming up. So, it's only appropriate to contemplate the big day that trumps them all: your wedding.
You've chosen the flowers and the bridesmaid colour palette, and your wedding-day manicure should get the same careful consideration. Thus, we've broken down the nail-polish colours specifically designed with brides in mind (complete with cute matrimony monikers, too). From Essie's Blushing Bride (a nude peachy tone) to the perfect "something blue" by OPI, find the perfect polish to top your own picturesque white-dress moment.
