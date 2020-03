Please Don’t Wash Your Face With Antibacterial Gel, Warns Skin Expert

By now, you're likely aware of the effects of constant washing and sanitizing when it comes to your hands in particular; cue rough, dry and sometimes cracked and painful skin . As the skin on your face is even more sensitive, cleansing with something as astringent as antibacterial gel or liquid antiseptic could cause a lot of damage. When asked by a client whether we should swap our usual face cleanser with antibacterial gel, Dr Meder replied: "Absolutely not! COVID-19 is spread from person to person via respiratory droplets or via dirty hands so there is no need to disinfect your face."