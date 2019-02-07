Story from Living

Valentine's Day Gifts For Women Who Don't Give A Flying F About Valentine's Day

Alexandra Gater
How do you show appreciation for your gal pal who can’t stand February 14th? You could just leave her the hell alone, or you could give her one of these smile-making prezzies. From a custom-made brooch boyfriend (as in your bestie’s dream man or woman in the form of a hand-sewn pin) to the perfect lounge shirt for the ultimate cat lady in your life, these 10 gifts solve that problem. Because while everyday should be a Galentine’s celebration, there’s no time like the present to shower the one who’s been with you through thick and thin with some extra TLC. The best part: These BFF-approved gifts work for birthdays or holidays, too.
