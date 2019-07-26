It’s no secret that here on the shopping team, Urban Outfitters is a go-to for a surprising breadth of affordable and pleasantly off-kilter wardrobe staples — both from the retailer’s own imprint and from classically cool footwear and accessories brands like FILA, Fjallraven, and Herschel Supply Co. Whether its a stretchy bra top that we could see ourselves wearing all summer long with high-waisted skirts or a pair of patchwork pants from just-revived mid-aughts stalwart Kimchi Blue, the Philadelphia-based retailer is always coming up with pieces that mix wearability and now-ness in perfect proportion. And don’t forget that they also stock a veritable estate’s worth of boho furniture, home decor, and gifts.
We certainly know what we’re shopping on the brand’s website, but we wanted to know: what is everyone else buying? We reached out to our friends at UO, who filled us in on the best-selling items across the board — including bubblegum-coloured mini backpacks, denim dresses, broken-in comforter sets, tie-dyed slipdressess, the ever-present monster sneaker, and the tiniest waffle iron we’ve ever seen. Of course, there were some surprises — there’s so much to page through on Urban’s website that even those of us with daily-visitor status (guilty!) don’t catch everything all the time. Click through to see our picks from Urban’s most popular items, to find what your wardrobe might be missing.
