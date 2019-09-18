Weddings are always a very special day for the spouses-to-be… but they can be a big day for the guests as well. According to data from the Knot, almost 20% of guests hook up at or after the wedding. Mix excitement, alcohol, and music with the reminder that you’re single, and you’ve got the perfect recipe for a hookup. Especially if you’re seated at the “singles’ table.”
Or, as Bella DePaulo, PhD, author of Singled Out: How Singles Are Stereotyped, Stigmatized, and Ignored, and Still Live Happily Ever After, previously described to Refinery29, "At weddings, people are dressed elegantly and often look sexy, there’s free-flowing alcohol, music, and a celebratory spirit. The newlyweds are in the throes of romance and, in the minds of the attendees, eager to get out of there and have some hot sex.” It's only natural for guests to want to have some sex of their own.
Advertisement
For your entertainment (and convenience), we’ve gathered some wedding-themed pickup lines. Some are sweet, some are funny, and some are downright cringe-y. If you’re daring, go for it. If not, you might be better off asking them to dance or offering to “buy” them a drink from the open bar.
“I know all eyes are supposed to be on the bride, but I just couldn't take mine off you.” (via Reddit)
Advertisement