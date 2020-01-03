31 Instagram-Worthy Hairstyles To Try In January

It's the new year, which means that our optimism is officially at an all-time high. After an intense end-of-year push, we're finally excited about going to the gym, deciding which meditation app to download, and starting on a well-researched list of books to read. It's also that same energy that has us scrolling through Instagram looking for a fresh new hairstyle.
Luckily, we can save you a little time because we've been putting the Instagram "save" feature to good use to compile a month's worth of hair inspiration. From bold cuts to braided looks, there's something for everyone to try in 2020, ahead.