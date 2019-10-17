It's good to be bad, at least if the age of the anti-hero is to be believed. From the Joker’s recent release, to Loki receiving a spin-off show, villains are getting their moment in the spotlight and none have been more front and center than Angelina Jolie’s well-contoured Maleficent.
Last night, Disney unveiled its latest designer collaboration timed to the villain’s new sequel, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, a retelling of the beloved Sleeping Beauty. Disney tapped British luxury sleepwear designer Olivia von Halle to dream up a high fashion collaboration inspired by the film's front running ladies, Jolie's Maleficent and Elle Fanning's Aurora.
The 15-piece capsule plays off the classic fairytale’s prevalent light versus dark motif with Aurora’s half showcasing light hues, pearl detailing, and sheer overlays that juxtapose Maleficent-driven designs featuring black velvet and floor-length cuts.
Taking on a collaboration that channeled Maleficent's newly revealed complexity was a welcome creative endeavor for von Halle who counts herself as a Disney fan since youth. She shared, “I’ve definitely always been more drawn to the villains. Growing up they just always seemed to have much more depth to their characters. They were always the rebels, the rulebreakers, and they were more glamorous.”
Those familiar with von Halle's line will recognize a few best-selling loungewear silhouettes — printed silk pajamas, vintage-inspired dressing robes — alongside an extension of her recent venture into ready-to-wear, a category the designer launched earlier this year. Inviting us to run our hands along an Aurora-inspired bright pink silk lurex design von Halle shared, “What was cool about this collection was we were able to work with a lot of different fabrics that we’ve never worked with before. It was really fun to be able to build out a collection that was much more based on ready-to-wear rather than loungewear pieces.”
As if a dramatic feather collared gown wasn't indication enough, the collection already has Maleficent's approval. Von Halle recruited Jolie to help flesh out the collaboration. She comments, “I spent some time with Angelina on set and saw the costumes which are absolutely exquisite; so beautifully made and with a level of detail that is quite staggering." She continues, "We discussed the complexities of Maleficent and Aurora’s characters which really helped us to create a collection that explores and celebrates these two powerful heroines, and what they would wear if they were women in 2019."
You can shop the ready-to-wear and loungewear capsule collection exclusively via Net-a-Porter.com
and OliviavonHalle.com. All prices in USD.
